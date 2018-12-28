49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Questionable for season finale
Moore has a shoulder injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams,Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Moore wasn't previously listed on the injury report, so this appears to be a new issue. The rookie third-round pick has been filling in at starting cornerback the last couple games with Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) on injured reserve.
