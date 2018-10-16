49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Questionable with knee injury
Moore is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Packers with a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Moore was took a shot while performing kickoff coverage. The rookie has played almost exclusively special teams so far this season, so if he is forced to miss the rest of the game, San Francisco will merely lose some depth in their secondary.
