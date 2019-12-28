Play

Moore (concussion) is absent from the 49ers' final injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moore suffered the concussion in last week's victory over the Rams, so he cleared the league's protocol relatively quickly. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends