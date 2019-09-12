49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Referenced as starting free safety
Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Moore is the 49ers' starting free safety following his strong performance Week 1 against the Buccaneers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The topic was brought up when Shanahan was asked about Jimmie Ward's (thumb) status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. San Francisco's head coach had this to say regarding who is considered the starting free safety at the moment, "If Jimmie starts practicing better and shows he can play better (than Moore), you're always going to put the best players on the field, but I know it's going to be hard to do because Tarvarius is playing at a high level, and I think he's getting better." Moore wrapped up eight tackles (five solo) and a key fourth-down pass breakup in the team's victory last week. The second-year safety's performance was apparently enough to give him an edge over Ward regardless of the latter's health.
