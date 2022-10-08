Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Moore will miss his second consecutive game with the hamstring injury. He did not practice in any capacity during the week, leaving it unclear when he may be able to return. Prior to his absence, Moore played only one defensive snap but 55 special teams snaps across three matchups.
More News
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Won't be ready Monday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Expected to be ready by Week 1•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Highly unlikely to return this year•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Small chance of return•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Moves to reserve/PUP list•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Moves to PUP list•