Moore is expected to start at safety Sunday against the Patriots with Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) ruled out, Kelana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Moore has played almost exclusively on special teams this year, so his upcoming starting gig could be quite an adjustment. The third-year safety out of Southern Mississippi did start three games to begin the 2019 season and registered 14 tackles and a pass breakup.
