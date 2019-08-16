Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Thursday that Moore still has a shot at being the starting free safety even with the return of Jimmie Ward (collarbone), Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Since moving to free safety back in May, Moore has apparently been impressing the 49ers coaching staff. Ward was thought of as a shoe-in to be the team's starting free safety despite the injury, but his time away has allowed for Moore's emergence. He'll spend the final weeks of the preseason in what appears to be a legitimate competition with Ward.