Moore announced Thursday that he underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was a tough break for the Southern Mississippi product, as he suffered a torn Achilles in Monday's practice. Moore is likely to miss the entire 2021 season due to the injury, but a timetable for his return has yet to be established.
