Moore (knee) will likely miss a "few" weeks, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moore has primarily played on special teams this season, so his absence is unlikely to impact the team's secondary. By missing a few weeks, it is unlikely Moore will play Sunday against Tampa Bay, which is followed by a short week 15 against the Seahawks. That would leave Moore likely to return Week 16 against the Commanders.