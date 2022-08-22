Gipson signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Monday.
Gipson will head to San Francisco after back-to-back seasons in a starting safety role with Chicago. After recording the second-highest single-season tackle mark (66) of his career in 2020, the 32-year-old followed up with a subpar 2021 campaign in which he posted just 47 tackles while playing a career-low 628 defensive snaps over 12 starts. Gipson should now provide veteran depth behind free safety Jimmie Ward with the 49ers.
More News
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Tallies three stops in finale•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Second interception of 2021•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Moved to COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Highest tackle total of season•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Picks off pass•