Gipson (quadriceps) did not participate at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gipson appears to have left the team's Week 17 win over the Commanders a little worse for wear, sitting out San Francisco's first practice of the week with a quadriceps injury. With the 49ers already locked into the top seed in the NFC for the upcoming playoffs, it's possible that Gipson takes a seat in their regular season finale Sunday versus the Rams. More clarity on the safety's status for Week 18 will come when the team returns to practice Thursday.