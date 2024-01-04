Gipson (quadriceps) did not participate at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Gipson appears to have left the team's Week 17 win over the Commanders a little worse for wear, sitting out San Francisco's first practice of the week with a quadriceps injury. With the 49ers already locked into the top seed in the NFC for the upcoming playoffs, it's possible that Gipson takes a seat in their regular season finale Sunday versus the Rams. More clarity on the safety's status for Week 18 will come when the team returns to practice Thursday.
More News
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Cleared to face Pittsburgh•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Limited participant at practice•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Itching to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Re-signing with San Francisco•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Finishes season as starter•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Racks up nine tackles in Week 6•