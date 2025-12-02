Bethune (ankle) is closing in on a return to action, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune has missed the team's last two contests while nursing a high-ankle sprain, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the linebacker has "a chance" to play in Week 15 against the Titans following the team's bye week in Week 14. With Fred Warner (ankle) done for season, Bethune has taken over as the team's starting middle linebacker, so his return will be rather significant for San Francisco.