Bethune recorded 16 total tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Bethune was able to continue building off of his recent momentum, securing a career-high 16 stops in Week 9. The middle linebacker has now registered an impressive 50 total tackles (21 solo) since replacing Fred Warner (ankle) as the team's starter early in Week 6 versus Tampa Bay. Bethune will look to keep up his high level of production in Week 10 against the Rams.