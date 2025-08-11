Bethune suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's 30-9 loss to the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune secured six total tackles (five solo) in the contest, but he appears to have left the game a little worse for wear. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that the linebacker could return to action Saturday versus the Raiders, which seems to suggest that the injury is minor. Bethune can be considered day-to-day for the time being.