Bethune suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals and is expected to miss multiple weeks, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Curtis Robinson will be the next man up at middle linebacker for the 49ers, who are already without Fred Warner (ankle) after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. Bethune had recorded double-digit tackles in five straight games prior to being injured in the first half versus Arizona.