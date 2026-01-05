Sam Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out the possibility of Bethune (groin) returning for the playoffs, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reported Monday.

Bethune's status for San Francisco's wild-card round matchup was already up in the air after he exited in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 18 game. Upon further inspection, the 24-year-old has a groin tear that may require surgery. With Dee Winters (ankle) questionable for Sunday's first-round matchup and Fred Warner (ankle - IR) remaining out, Eric Kendricks is expected to have a larger role at linebacker, followed by Garret Wallow and Curtis Robinson (who was inactive in Week 18).