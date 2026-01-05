49ers' Tatum Bethune: Done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sam Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out the possibility of Bethune (groin) returning for the playoffs, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reported Monday.
Bethune's status for San Francisco's wild-card round matchup was already up in the air after he exited in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 18 game. Upon further inspection, the 24-year-old has a groin tear that may require surgery. With Dee Winters (ankle) questionable for Sunday's first-round matchup and Fred Warner (ankle - IR) remaining out, Eric Kendricks is expected to have a larger role at linebacker, followed by Garret Wallow and Curtis Robinson (who was inactive in Week 18).