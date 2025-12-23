Bethune (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Colts.

Bethune missed the 49ers' last three games due to an ankle injury, but it's not clear whether he aggravated the injury or if it's new. While he's being evaluated by medical staff, veteran Eric Kendricks -- who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's game -- has entered the game to serve as the 49ers' middle linebacker.