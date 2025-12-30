Bethune logged 11 tackles (seven solo), including one stop for a loss, and one pass defense during the 49ers' 42-38 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Bethune was one of five San Francisco defenders to play every single defensive snap and led both teams in tackles. It was the sixth time this season that he reached double-digit tackles in a game, and the 2024 seventh-rounder is up to 87 tackles (37 solo) and three pass defenses through 13 regular-season games. Bethune has a shot at reaching 100-plus tackles on the year in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Seahawks.