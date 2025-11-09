Bethune (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bethune was limited in practice all week due to a thigh injury, but the second-year pro has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He has started in the 49ers' last three games in the absence of Fred Warner (ankle), with Bethune accumulating 40 tackles (16 solo) and a pass defense over that span.