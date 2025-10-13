Bethune recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

The second-year pro from Florida State had played just three defensive snaps all season prior to Fred Warner's (ankle) injury in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. Bethune made the most of his opportunity, finishing with a career-high and team-leading 10 total tackles across 42 defensive snaps in Week 6. With Warner expected to miss substantial time, Bethune is likely to step in as the 49ers' starting middle linebacker for the remainder of the season.