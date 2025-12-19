49ers' Tatum Bethune: Limited again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bethune (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Bethune has now strung together consecutive limited practices and seems to be trending towards playing in Monday night's game against the Colts. The middle linebacker will have one more opportunity to attempt to upgrade to a full participant and avoid an injury designation ahead of Monday's game.
More News
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Returns to limited practice•
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Slated to return to practice•
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Missing another game•
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Remains unable to practice•
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
49ers' Tatum Bethune: Approaching return to action•