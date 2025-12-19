default-cbs-image
Bethune (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bethune has now strung together consecutive limited practices and seems to be trending towards playing in Monday night's game against the Colts. The middle linebacker will have one more opportunity to attempt to upgrade to a full participant and avoid an injury designation ahead of Monday's game.

