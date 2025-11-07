Bethune (thigh) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The middle linebacker's status remains unclear ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Rams. Bethune has taken over the starting role in the wake of Fred Warner's season-ending ankle injury in Week 6, playing every defensive snap in each of the last two games and making 10 or more stops in each of the last four contests.