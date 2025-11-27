The 49ers listed Bethune (ankle) as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bethune is working through right high-ankle sprain, which forced him to be sidelined for the 49ers' Week 12 win over the Panthers. He would give himself a chance to play against the Browns on Sunday with a return to practice Friday, but if he's ruled out for Week 13, then Curtis Robinson would likely start at linebacker for a second straight week.