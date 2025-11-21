Bethune (ankle) did not participate at practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune sustained a right high-ankle sprain in the team's 41-22 victory over Arizona in Week 11, so his inability to practice to open the week comes as no surprise. The linebacker is fighting an uphill battle to play in Week 12, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice prior to Monday night's matchup with Carolina.