Bethune (ankle) was absent from practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune was forced to miss the team's Week 12 win over the Panthers due to a right high-ankle sprain, and he has now been forced to miss the team's first practice session of the week. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Browns in Cleveland. If he can't go in Week 13, Curtis Robinson would likely step into a starting role at middle linebacker for a second week in a row.