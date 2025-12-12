Bethune (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bethune will miss a third consecutive game due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 11 against the Cardinals. Curtis Robinson will continue to start at middle linebacker due to the absences of Bethune and Fred Warner (ankle - IR). Bethune's next opportunity to play is Week 16 against the Colts on Monday, Dec. 22.