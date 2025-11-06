Bethune was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bethune recorded a career-high 16 combined tackles during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Giants while playing every single defensive snap, but he appears to have come out of that contest with a thigh injury. He had his practice snaps limited Wednesday, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice fully and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's NFC West clash against the Rams. Bethune has logged 40 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense in his last three games that he's started, which coincided with Fred Warner's season-ending ankle injury that he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 6.