Bethune (ankle) logged two tackles (one solo) during Saturday's 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders.

Bethune was iffy to play after suffering an ankle injury during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Broncos. The 2024 seventh-rounder was cleared to play after going through pre-game warmups and played 36 snaps (30 on defense, six on special teams). Bethune is competing for a rotational spot in the 49ers' linebacker corps, and his last in-game audition takes place Saturday against the Chargers.