Bethune (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Carolina, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bethune took over as the 49ers' starting middle linebacker in Week 7 after Fred Warner sustained a season-ending ankle injury against the Buccaneers in Week 6. However, Bethune suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 11, and the second-year linebacker will miss his first game of the regular season as a result. In his absence, Curtis Robinson will step up as the starting middle linebacker for Monday's game. Bethune will look to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the 49ers' Week 13 clash against the Browns.