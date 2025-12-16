Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that he expects Bethune (ankle) to return to practice for Week 16 prep, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune has missed the 49ers' last three game due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears to have progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice ahead of San Francisco's Week 16 tilt against Indianapolis on Monday, Dec. 22. The second-year linebacker was thrust into a starting role after Fred Warner (ankle - IR) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6 against the Buccaneers, and it has been Curtis Robinson who has taken on the starting job in Bethune's absence.