Bethune (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bethune's practice reps were limited all week while working through a thigh injury, and his status for Sunday's NFC West clash is up in the air. The second-year linebacker has taken on a larger workload on defense after Fred Warner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6, so Bethune's absence would mean a substantial boost in defensive snaps would go to Curtis Robinson or rookie third-rounder Nick Martin. Bethune has accumulated 50 tackles (21 solo) and one pass defense over his last four games.

