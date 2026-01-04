Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the 49ers' 13-3 loss to the Seahawks on Saturday that Bethune's groin injury could prevent him from playing in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs, Noah Furtado and Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

Bethune left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game after sustaining a groin injury, finishing the contest with seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense. Dee Winters (ankle) also left the contest in the second quarter, and the potential loss of two starting linebackers is a huge blow to a San Francisco defense that is already without Fred Warner (ankle - IR) along with pass rushers Mykel Williams (knee - IR) and Nick Bosa (knee - IR). Eric Kendricks, Garret Wallow and Curtis Robinson (who was inactive for Week 18) would all be in line for more defensive snaps at linebacker if one or both of Bethune and Winters were to be sidelined for the wild-card round.