Austin signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Looking to improve the team's wide receiver depth with Deebo Samuel slated to miss all of training camp with a foot injury, the Niners worked out both Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson earlier in the week, adding two potentially terrifying speed options to the back-end of the roster. That speed could be uniquely utilized in sub packages as part of Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, which often utilizes wide receiver motion on jet sweeps and designated screens. With Travis Benjamin, who likely was slated to occupy the same type of role for the Niners, opting out of the season, it's entirely possible one, or both, of the Austin/Nelson combo makes the team, even if it's just as a return specialist.