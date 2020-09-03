site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Tavon Austin: Placed on IR
Austin (knee) has officially been placed on IR.
Austin thus joins fellow receivers Jalen Hurd and J.J. Nelson on the 49ers' IR list. On the plus side, the team welcomed Richie James back from the NFI list earlier Thursday.
