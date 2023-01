The 49ers elevated Martin from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash with the Raiders, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Martin was previously elevated in late October ahead of a Week 8 win over the Rams, and he logged one offensive snap and five special-teams snaps in that contest. Top wideout Deebo Samuel (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday, but San Francisco is nonetheless unlikely to give Martin more than a few offensive snaps against Las Vegas.