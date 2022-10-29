San Francisco elevated Martin from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Martin inked a practice-squad deal with the 49ers after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have his first chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to the active roster ahead of Week 8. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) questionable, Martin may get involved offensively, but he's still unlikely to see a large enough role to be fantasy relevant. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State caught 80 of 120 targets for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.