49ers' Terence Garvin: Lands in San Francisco
Garvin signed a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Garvin brings depth to a 49ers linebacker corps currently missing Reuben Foster (suspension) and Dekoda Watson (hamstring), and with Malcolm Smith (hamstring) considered questionable. The former Dolphin is expected to serve as a reserve option behind starter Mark Nzeocha, and remains a longshot for IDP relevance.
