Garvin signed a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garvin brings depth to a 49ers linebacker corps currently missing Reuben Foster (suspension) and Dekoda Watson (hamstring), and with Malcolm Smith (hamstring) considered questionable. The former Dolphin is expected to serve as a reserve option behind starter Mark Nzeocha, and remains a longshot for IDP relevance.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...