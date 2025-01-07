San Francisco signed Owens to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Owens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May. He hurt his hand early in training camp and ultimately reverted to IR before being waived with an injury settlement. However, the Missouri State product then rejoined San Francisco as a member of the practice squad in early October and remained there throughout the rest of the campaign. Owens will stick around in the organization during the offseason and will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp next summer.