Owens has agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Owens opted to declare for the NFL Draft after three seasons at Missouri State and ultimately went undrafted. His junior season was his most successful, as he recorded 528 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions. The rookie pass catcher will now compete with a plethora of young pass catchers for the opportunity to either provide depth at wide receiver on the team's 53-man roster or a spot on the practice squad.