49ers' Terrell Williams: Carted off Thursday
Williams was carted off with an apparent knee injury on Thursday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Normally being carted off is the sign of a serious injury but reports are that Williams was walking in the training rooms after being carted off and he may have avoided serious injury. The undrafted rookie out of Houston is looking to secure a depth secondary and special teams role with San Francisco. Look for Chanceller James and Antone Exum to see some extra reps while Williams is sidelined.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....