49ers' Terrell Williams: Carted off Thursday

Williams was carted off with an apparent knee injury on Thursday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Normally being carted off is the sign of a serious injury but reports are that Williams was walking in the training rooms after being carted off and he may have avoided serious injury. The undrafted rookie out of Houston is looking to secure a depth secondary and special teams role with San Francisco. Look for Chanceller James and Antone Exum to see some extra reps while Williams is sidelined.