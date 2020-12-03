Coleman (knee) wasn't listed on Thursday's practice report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
After Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson were activated from IR last week, the 49ers backfield is getting healthier by the week with Coleman logging a full session himself Thursday. It'll be interesting to see how much work Coleman will be afforded Sunday against the Bills, but in his three appearances this season he's mustered just 2.4 YPC on his 21 rushes. Fortunately, he's been capable as a receiver, hauling in three of four targets for 34 yards.