49ers' Tevin Coleman: Backfield picture clears up
Coleman is lined up to be a part of the 49ers' backfield picture following the trade of Matt Breida to Miami during the 2020 NFL Draft, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Raheem Mostert is the clear front-runner to begin the 2020 season as the 49ers' top rushing option following a dominant postseason run, but Breida's departure puts Coleman in a favorable position to be the 1B to Mostert's 1A in coach Kyle Shanahan's two-back system. The 27-year-old's role fluctuated in his first season in San Francisco, as he suffered an injury early on and then had to wrestle his starting role away from Breida following a mid-season slump. Coleman finished with 544 rushing yards and six touchdowns, also chipping in 21 receptions for 180 yards and another score, which are modest fantasy numbers in a limited role. With the backfield picture looking a little more set heading into the 2020 campaign, the veteran back could see steady touches in the 10-12 range as he did down the stretch in 2019 when he shared starting duties with the explosive Mostert.
