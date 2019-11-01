49ers' Tevin Coleman: Big downturn in Week 9 win
Coleman rushed 12 times for 23 yards and secured two of four targets for 13 yards in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Four days after racking up four total touchdowns at the expense of the Panthers, Coleman came crashing back to earth in an underwhelming performance. Backfield mate Matt Breida took control of the backfield Thursday by turning 15 carries into 78 yards, but the timeshare between the two backs should continue in a fairly even split on the majority of weeks. Coleman tied his lowest rushing total of the season with Thursday's tally, so he'll look to bounce back against the Seahawks in a Week 10 divisional matchup a week from Monday.
More News
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone four times•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Leading Niners rushers in win•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Scores for second consecutive week•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Strong return from injury•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to action Monday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to action Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...