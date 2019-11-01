49ers' Tevin Coleman: Big downturn in Week 9 win

Coleman rushed 12 times for 23 yards and secured two of four targets for 13 yards in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Four days after racking up four total touchdowns at the expense of the Panthers, Coleman came crashing back to earth in an underwhelming performance. Backfield mate Matt Breida took control of the backfield Thursday by turning 15 carries into 78 yards, but the timeshare between the two backs should continue in a fairly even split on the majority of weeks. Coleman tied his lowest rushing total of the season with Thursday's tally, so he'll look to bounce back against the Seahawks in a Week 10 divisional matchup a week from Monday.