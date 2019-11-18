49ers' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up in win

Coleman carried the ball 12 times for 14 yards while catching three of four targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

His inability to get much going on the ground contributed to the 16-0 hole the Niners found themselves in midway through the second quarter, but Coleman was able to salvage his day somewhat with his contributions through the air. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson combined for nine touches behind him, so even with Matt Breida (ankle) inactive, Coleman didn't dominate the workload in the backfield. He'll look to make a bigger impact in Week 12 against a Packers defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in yards per carry and rushing yards per game allowed.