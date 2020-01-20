Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Carted off field Sunday

Coleman left Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers in the second quarter due to an injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman appeared to suffer an elbow injury following an inside run, the severity of which caused him to be carted off the field. Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida will handle the 49ers' backfield reps in his stead, with Jeff Wilson inactive.

