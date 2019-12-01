49ers' Tevin Coleman: Cedes most work to Mostert

Coleman rushed five times for six yards and caught his lone target for nine more in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

Coleman was outplayed by Raheem Mostert, who turned 21 touches into 154 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. With Matt Breida (ankle) potentially returning Week 14 against the Saints, Coleman's role in the offense could be in jeopardy if the team opts to keep Mostert involved after his breakout performance.