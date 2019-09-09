49ers' Tevin Coleman: Could be facing multi-game absence

Coleman (ankle) could be staring at a multi-game absence, as coach Kyle Shanahan said in his post-game press conference that the team is looking into alternative running back options while Coleman's out, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan mentioned either calling up Jeff Wilson from the practice squad or searching for an available running back outside the organization. Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon and free agent Jay Ajayi are two big names that the 49ers could inquire about. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert shared running back duties after Coleman exited Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.