Coleman appears to be trending toward a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coleman has a preexisting health condition, and the air quality index in Santa Clara is ringing in at 171 on Sunday morning. He was already deemed uncertain to play if that number is above 150, and the game itself may be postponed if it rises above 200. As a result, Coleman doesn't seem likely to suit up Week 1, which would allow Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson to get more work behind starter Raheem Mostert.