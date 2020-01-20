49ers' Tevin Coleman: Dislocates shoulder

Coleman dislocated his right shoulder during Sunday's 37-20 win against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed the news Monday, noting the 49ers are awaiting additional imaging on the affected region. Still, he "expects him [Coleman] to have a good chance to play" in the Super Bowl versus the Chiefs on Feb. 2. Prior to suffering the injury, Coleman turned six carries into 21 yards and wasn't targeted. In his stead, Raheem Mostert took the bull by the horns, galloping 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Because Coleman's health is compromised, he may find it difficult to be the top option out of the 49ers' backfield in the final game of the season, but such a decision will be based off the next two weeks of prep and rehab.