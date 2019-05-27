49ers' Tevin Coleman: Early favorite for touches
Coleman was named the "clear favorite" to begin the season with the most backfield touches, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Maiocco cited the health issues surrounding Jerick McKinnon (returning from a serious knee injury) and Matt Breida (already nursing a torn pectoral muscle) as the main reasons for his prediction of Coleman leading in touches. The 26-year-old has proven his worth both as a runner (4.4 YPC over his career) and an adept receiver (68.7 catch percentage) through four pro seasons. The aforementioned McKinnon and Breida are currently projected to be ready for the start of the regular season -- barring any setbacks -- so touches will certainly be split between the three dynamic backs regardless of who the "lead back" is. That said, if Maiocco's words hold true, Coleman should be treated as the highest-priority of the three heading into drafts.
